Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Prologis from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $92.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.58.
Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.07. 1,919,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,095. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.04 and its 200-day moving average is $81.66. The company has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.49.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $42,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1,772.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.
