Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Prologis from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $92.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.07. 1,919,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,095. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.04 and its 200-day moving average is $81.66. The company has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.49.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $42,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1,772.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

