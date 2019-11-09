PRIZM (PZM) Price Reaches $0.72 on Major Exchanges

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $321.03 million and approximately $289,816.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00008161 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,819.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.00 or 0.03198569 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009979 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001601 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00661130 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007637 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 446,185,469 coins. The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

