Private Ocean LLC Sells 389 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 54,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.8% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 58,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 14,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $9,657,848.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $370,112.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,576 shares of company stock worth $21,514,886 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $222.08. 1,583,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,897. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $164.78 and a 12 month high of $239.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.67.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.