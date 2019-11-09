Private Ocean LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,868. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $104.07 and a twelve month high of $133.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.