Private Ocean LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 939,351.4% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,062,782,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,669,478 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 40,545,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,519,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,978,000 after purchasing an additional 797,630 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 289.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,942,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,635,000 after acquiring an additional 98,825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.77. 564,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,636. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.21. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $73.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

