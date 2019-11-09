Private Ocean LLC Grows Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 839 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Adobe by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in Adobe by 1.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,492 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.71, for a total transaction of $809,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,148 shares in the company, valued at $13,255,707.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,110 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Adobe from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.88.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $292.46. 1,628,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,625. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $204.95 and a 12 month high of $313.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.38. The firm has a market cap of $140.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.