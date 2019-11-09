Private Ocean LLC Acquires Shares of 6,450 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 46,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 30,926 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.19. The stock had a trading volume of 791,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,444. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $54.19.

