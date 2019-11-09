Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF’s (PSM) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSM) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a $14.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.20 price target on shares of Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC restated a buy rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.71.

PSM traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 960. Principal U.S. Small-MidCap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $25.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53.

