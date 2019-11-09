Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 19,214.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,218 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,938,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,092,000 after acquiring an additional 800,950 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,521,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 191.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 472,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after acquiring an additional 310,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,716,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $52,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,450 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $55.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,353. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.84. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.