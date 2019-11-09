Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) PT Lowered to $27.00

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Primoris Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.30 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 2.75%. Primoris Services’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 14.12%.

In related news, Director Brian Pratt sold 206,439 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $4,219,613.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,007,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,036,958.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 2,349 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $49,141.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,478.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 492,787 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,268. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Primoris Services by 3.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 23.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 36,634 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

