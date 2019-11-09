Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRIM. BidaskClub raised shares of Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

PRIM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.02. 170,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,520. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.16. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.30 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 2,349 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $49,141.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,478.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 19,678 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $393,756.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,114,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,315,567.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,787 shares of company stock worth $10,065,268 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 310,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,250,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,026,000 after purchasing an additional 587,063 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 338.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 409,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 315,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 206.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

