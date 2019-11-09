Prime-XI (PXI) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last Week

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Prime-XI has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Prime-XI coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Prime-XI has a total market cap of $3,881.00 and $2.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011276 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Prime-XI Profile

Prime-XI (CRYPTO:PXI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Prime-XI is primexi.com

Prime-XI Coin Trading

Prime-XI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prime-XI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prime-XI using one of the exchanges listed above.

