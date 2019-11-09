Premium Brands (PBH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 11th. Analysts expect Premium Brands to post earnings of C$1.06 per share for the quarter.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$945.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$958.00 million.

PBH stock traded up C$0.32 on Friday, hitting C$86.91. 70,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$90.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.93. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$66.99 and a 12-month high of C$98.87.

PBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$96.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$84.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$97.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Premium Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$99.67.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

