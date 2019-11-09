Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.86

Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and traded as high as $19.59. Premier Investments shares last traded at $19.52, with a volume of 181,624 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$16.76.

Get Premier Investments alerts:

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Premier Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

Premier Investments Limited operates various specialty retail fashion chains in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. It operates through Retail and Investment segments. The company offers casual wear, women's wear, and non-apparel products. It has a portfolio of retail brands consisting of Just Jeans, Jay Jays, Jacqui E, Portmans, Dotti, Peter Alexander, and Smiggle.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Premier Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.