Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.01

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.01 and traded as high as $2.12. Premier Gold Mines shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 228,003 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.35 price target on shares of Premier Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.28 million and a P/E ratio of -19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$30.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Premier Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG)

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

