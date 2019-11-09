Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.24

Premier Foods Plc (LON:PFD) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.24 and traded as low as $32.88. Premier Foods shares last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 614,225 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Friday, August 30th.

The company has a market cap of $280.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 34.23.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

