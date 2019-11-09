Polaris Infrastructure’s (PIF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Clarus Securities

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Clarus Securities in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s FY2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of PIF stock traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$12.77. 53,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17. Polaris Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$8.32 and a 12-month high of C$15.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.51.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$23.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$25.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Infrastructure will post 1.1399999 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

