Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.06), reports. The company had revenue of C$23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$25.66 million.

TSE PIF opened at C$12.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.08 million and a P/E ratio of 50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.51. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$8.32 and a 1-year high of C$15.83.

Get Polaris Infrastructure alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Polaris Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 238.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PIF. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.