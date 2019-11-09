PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. PLx Pharma had a positive return on equity of 31.27% and a negative net margin of 2,056.16%.

NASDAQ PLXP traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.44. 13,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,006. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 5.16. PLx Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.41.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PLXP. ValuEngine cut PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing its PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.