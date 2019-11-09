Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) PT Raised to C$4.75 at Canaccord Genuity

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

PLZ.UN stock opened at C$4.55 on Wednesday. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.04, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $464.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In related news, Director Michael Aaron Zakuta purchased 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$98,884.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.