PlayChip 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,809.00 (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. During the last week, PlayChip has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayChip token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. PlayChip has a total market cap of $13.29 million and $4,809.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043376 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $671.46 or 0.07568618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000403 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000237 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014966 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com . PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

