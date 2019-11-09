Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$1.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $681.75, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $683.65 million.
NYSE:PLNT traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,475,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,953. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.59. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $81.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $166.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.
