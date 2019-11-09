Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$1.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $681.75, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $683.65 million.

NYSE:PLNT traded up $5.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,475,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,953. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.59. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $81.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $166.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered Planet Fitness from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital raised Planet Fitness from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.50.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.