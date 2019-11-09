Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Plaintree Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEEF)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, 530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,332% from the average session volume of 37 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $670,000.00, a P/E ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -5.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.

Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Plaintree Systems had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 116.81%. The business had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter.

Plaintree Systems Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports electronic products and specialty structural products in Canada, the United States, Chile, Argentina, Kuwait, and internationally. It manufactures avionic components for various applications, including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft instrument indicators, solenoids, and permanent magnet alternators; and operates as a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum, and stainless steel specialty structures, such as commercial domes, free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames, and industrial dome coverings.

