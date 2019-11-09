Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PXLW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pixelworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Pixelworks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pixelworks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.58.

PXLW stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.18. 158,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,323. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.01. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.86 million, a PE ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 2.13.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $18.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXLW. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Menta Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pixelworks by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 56,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pixelworks by 808.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 52,955 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pixelworks by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 472,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pixelworks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 741,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

