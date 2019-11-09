PiplCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $182.00 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. PiplCoin has a market capitalization of $271,804.00 and approximately $182.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PiplCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00224146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.84 or 0.01462669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031936 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00120577 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,489,958,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,444,258 tokens. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

