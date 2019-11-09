Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Brill now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.44) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.28). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.96 EPS.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $72.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2096.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on GWPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

GWPH stock opened at $109.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.23. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 168.7% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 17.3% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 11.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 28.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 20.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $52,133.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,796.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $70,728.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

