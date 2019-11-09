Piper Jaffray Companies Raises Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $116.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target hoisted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NBIX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $118.00 price target on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.94.

NBIX stock traded up $7.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.77. 1,585,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,086. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $111.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $87,408.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $166,549.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,446.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,795 shares of company stock valued at $3,681,988. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth $64,739,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,124,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,957,000 after purchasing an additional 735,992 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,352,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,610,000 after purchasing an additional 540,279 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.1% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,023,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,734,000 after purchasing an additional 265,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,876,000 after purchasing an additional 194,643 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

