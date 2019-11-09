Piper Jaffray Companies Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth $57,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.