Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Williams Capital

Williams Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $190.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 target price on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.97.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.37. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $114.79 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,034.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $788,626.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,439.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,606.7% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Foresters Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% during the second quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

