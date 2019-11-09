Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $788,626.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,439.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,623,503 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,788,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,727 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 203.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,150,495 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $638,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,767,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,677 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,105.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 820,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $126,243,000 after purchasing an additional 752,470 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.1% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,164,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $146,492,000 after purchasing an additional 315,100 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PXD traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,316. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $114.79 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.54 and its 200-day moving average is $138.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.