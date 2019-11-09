Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $508,919.00 and approximately $137.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00791520 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000731 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000702 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 438,143,958 coins and its circulating supply is 412,883,522 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

