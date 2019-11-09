Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PDD. CLSA started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Pinduoduo from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.48 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,518,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,390,787. The company has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.55% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pinduoduo by 1,660.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,810,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,756,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309,709 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 129.8% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 7,197,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065,882 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 146.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,102,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Pinduoduo by 210.4% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,501,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

