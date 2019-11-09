Pietro Satriano Sells 184,666 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Stock

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) CEO Pietro Satriano sold 184,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $7,244,447.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,825.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.47. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

USFD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 82.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors lifted its position in US Foods by 14.3% during the second quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in US Foods by 116.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in US Foods by 4.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 72,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

