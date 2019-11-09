Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) Trading 8.1% Higher

Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) traded up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $7.38, 3,702 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 212,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Pier 1 Imports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.71.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($23.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($15.88) by ($7.37). The firm had revenue of $304.59 million for the quarter. Pier 1 Imports had a negative return on equity of 714.34% and a negative net margin of 20.87%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pier 1 Imports stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.43% of Pier 1 Imports at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Pier 1 Imports Company Profile (NYSE:PIR)

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

