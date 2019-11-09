Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PDM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

NYSE PDM opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 267,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 93.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

