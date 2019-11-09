Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,091,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531,064 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $111,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 144.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.47. The company has a market cap of $207.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.26.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. DZ Bank upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.02.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

