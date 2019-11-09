Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Increased by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 33.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The company has a market cap of $207.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.02.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

