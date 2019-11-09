Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million.
NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX opened at $10.67 on Friday. Pfenex has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $11.39.
In other Pfenex news, insider Patrick K. Lucy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $60,060.00.
Pfenex Company Profile
Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.
