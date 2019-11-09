PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James restated an average rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.70.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $87.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $71.83 and a 1 year high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $706.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.69 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 7.76%.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,750,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.