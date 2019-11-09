Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $30.07 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 17,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $746,865.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,145.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 7,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $356,682.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at $896,662.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,888 shares of company stock worth $1,429,538 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,600,219 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $384,297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,872,029 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $355,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,033 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,555,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $71,578,000 after acquiring an additional 115,035 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,510,039 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $69,477,000 after acquiring an additional 127,096 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,308,821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $52,392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

