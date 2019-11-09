Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.
Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $30.07 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60.
In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 17,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $746,865.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,145.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 7,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $356,682.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at $896,662.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,888 shares of company stock worth $1,429,538 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,600,219 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $384,297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,872,029 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $355,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,033 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,555,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $71,578,000 after acquiring an additional 115,035 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,510,039 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $69,477,000 after acquiring an additional 127,096 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,308,821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $52,392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
