Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Buckingham Research

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price target raised by Buckingham Research from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Performance Food Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.10.

NYSE PFGC traded down $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $44.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,763. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $30.07 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.74.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 17,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $746,865.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436,145.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $325,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,567.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,538 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,114 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,789 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 118,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

