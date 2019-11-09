Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Position Lessened by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,685 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.38% of Penn National Gaming worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7,627.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,025,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,281.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,862 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 667.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,528,000 after purchasing an additional 972,104 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,648,000 after purchasing an additional 275,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,329,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,608,000 after purchasing an additional 250,143 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein acquired 3,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $51,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PENN traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

