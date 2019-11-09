Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BYG has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC cut shares of Big Yellow Group to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,075 ($14.05) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,037.71 ($13.56).

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Big Yellow Group stock opened at GBX 1,151 ($15.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,096.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,039.80. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of GBX 846 ($11.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,165 ($15.22).

In other news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 411,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,068 ($13.96), for a total transaction of £4,396,528.80 ($5,744,843.59).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.