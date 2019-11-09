Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Regional REIT (LON:RGL)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RGL opened at GBX 106.20 ($1.39) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 104.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 98.97. Regional REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.22, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $458.26 million and a P/E ratio of 11.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.90%.

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

