Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Tyman (LON:TYMN)

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Tyman (LON:TYMN) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TYMN. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Tyman from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Tyman in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Tyman alerts:

Tyman stock opened at GBX 230.50 ($3.01) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 224 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 230.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.38 million and a PE ratio of 18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.58. Tyman has a one year low of GBX 188 ($2.46) and a one year high of GBX 293.50 ($3.84).

In related news, insider Jo Hallas purchased 25,965 shares of Tyman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £52,449.30 ($68,534.30).

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.