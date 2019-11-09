PDATA (PDATA) Market Capitalization Tops $319,312.00

PDATA (CURRENCY:PDATA) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One PDATA token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Coineal. In the last week, PDATA has traded 52.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PDATA has a market capitalization of $319,312.00 and approximately $6,196.00 worth of PDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00225898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.43 or 0.01479488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00031790 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00121182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PDATA Profile

PDATA’s total supply is 533,872,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,594,602 tokens. The Reddit community for PDATA is /r/PDATA . PDATA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PDATA’s official website is www.opiria.io . PDATA’s official message board is medium.com/pdata-token

Buying and Selling PDATA

PDATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

