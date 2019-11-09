PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti set a $47.00 target price on shares of PC Connection and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PC Connection from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.82. 55,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,610. PC Connection has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 220.9% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the second quarter worth about $424,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 394,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
