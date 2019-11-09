PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti set a $47.00 target price on shares of PC Connection and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PC Connection from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.82. 55,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,610. PC Connection has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $729.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PC Connection will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 220.9% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the second quarter worth about $424,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.3% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 394,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

