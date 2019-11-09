ParkinGo Trading 22.3% Lower This Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $423.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00044661 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00090136 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001258 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00074569 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,775.83 or 0.99763570 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,077,226 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

