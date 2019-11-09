Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$8.00 target price on the stock.

POU has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday. CSFB reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.70.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

POU traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.37. The company had a trading volume of 298,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,959. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$4.91 and a 52 week high of C$9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.25. The company has a market capitalization of $777.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.80.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.59) by C($0.34). The business had revenue of C$218.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$216.00 million. Research analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.