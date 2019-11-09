Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Given “Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRMRF. CIBC restated a hold rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Paramount Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Paramount Resources in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

OTCMKTS:PRMRF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $163.11 million for the quarter.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

